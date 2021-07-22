Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at $8,148,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at $6,776,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at $3,861,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at $3,392,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at $2,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pontem alerts:

PNTM stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Pontem Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.