Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.09. 323,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,567. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CFO Subhadeep Basu acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

