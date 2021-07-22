Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in June

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 740,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 8.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Berry by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

