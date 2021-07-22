Bezant (BZNT) Price Tops $0.0028

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Bezant has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $115.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00047956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.46 or 0.00833900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

