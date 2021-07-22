BHP Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,798 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 865% compared to the typical volume of 601 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.15. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.