Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 5.5%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.72 and last traded at $109.20. Approximately 31,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,458,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.58.

BILI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $9,730,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,933,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 80.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,728,000 after acquiring an additional 566,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

