BinaryX Price Tops $3.30 on Major Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00010224 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $9,855.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,217,643 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,967 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

