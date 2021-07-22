Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.76. Bio-Path shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 71,301 shares traded.

BPTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

