Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $469.70

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $469.70 and last traded at $467.95, with a volume of 1908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

