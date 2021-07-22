BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BCRX. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.72.

BCRX opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,668 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

