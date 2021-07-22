Biogen Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.21 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.24. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $19.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.10.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $322.96 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 18.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

