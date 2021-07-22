Biogen Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.85. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $455.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $322.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 7,143.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

