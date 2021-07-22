Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIRDF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Bird Construction in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS BIRDF traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.73. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

