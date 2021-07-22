Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading 35% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $307,668.90 and approximately $117.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,911.15 or 0.99942213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00033889 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.41 or 0.01188284 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00353834 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00445792 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005945 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049877 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,060,964 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

