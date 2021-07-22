Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $28,206.31 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00106837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00142512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.13 or 1.00026028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

