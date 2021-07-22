BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.27.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $1,532,000.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

