BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.27.
In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $1,532,000.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
