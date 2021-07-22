BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

About BKI Investment

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

