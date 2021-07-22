BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,916 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOE opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

