BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $908.56

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 908.56 ($11.87) and traded as low as GBX 906 ($11.84). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 914 ($11.94), with a volume of 317,061 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 910.08. The firm has a market cap of £892.55 million and a P/E ratio of 15.20.

In other news, insider Merryn S. Webb acquired 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63). Also, insider Louise Nash acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £10,054 ($13,135.62).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

