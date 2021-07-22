Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) versus Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Head to Head Comparison

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Acadia Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $32.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.25%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $19.14, indicating a potential downside of 11.70%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Acadia Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $432.18 million 10.64 $137.67 million $2.24 13.96 Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.32 -$8.76 million $1.02 21.25

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 110.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 39.67% 8.16% 1.85% Acadia Realty Trust 1.80% 0.22% 0.11%

Volatility & Risk

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Acadia Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

