BlitzPick (XBP) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One BlitzPick coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $343,370.98 and $1,701.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

BlitzPick Profile

BlitzPick (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

BlitzPick Coin Trading

