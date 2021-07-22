Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ BRBS opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, cash management, investment, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

