Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

