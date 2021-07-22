Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.75. 3,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,837. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

