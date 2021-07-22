Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $284,000 in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $47,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $136,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTIQU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,442. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

