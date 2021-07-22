Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000.

Shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Thursday. 185,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,038. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

