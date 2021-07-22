Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,636. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.65.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.