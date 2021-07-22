Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.17.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,665. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.31. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

