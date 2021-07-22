Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 695 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 57.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,226,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,339,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.21 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

