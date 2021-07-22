Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$51.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$51.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEI.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.34.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$44.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.80. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$25.80 and a 52 week high of C$46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -9.22.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

