Bob’s Repair (BOB) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $908,331.96 and approximately $5,431.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

