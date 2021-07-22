Bora Chung Sells 18,848 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total value of $3,417,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $3,303,252.12.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Bora Chung sold 785 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $115,308.65.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $1,095,150.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $200.83.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $225,525,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $87,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 595,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after acquiring an additional 552,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.