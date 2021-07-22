Bottos (BTO) Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Bottos has a total market cap of $666,080.28 and $8,874.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00047789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00829158 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.