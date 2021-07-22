Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given a C$240.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) has been given a C$240.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$250.77.

BYD traded up C$8.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$242.96. 29,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,867. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 111.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$219.69. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$184.84 and a 12-month high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

