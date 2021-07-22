Brian Wade Pierson Sells 250 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) SVP Brian Wade Pierson sold 250 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $13,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.44. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 89,892 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $4,120,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $3,617,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,909 shares during the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

