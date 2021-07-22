Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

MNRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.77. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,883,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 98,777 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

