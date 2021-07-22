Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Issues Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Shares of BEDU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.93. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

BEDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.