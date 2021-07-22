Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,306. The company has a market cap of $487.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

