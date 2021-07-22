BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,753 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 164,202 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 132,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 44,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

