Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.85. CDW reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,322. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in CDW by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in CDW by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in CDW by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

