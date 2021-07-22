Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report $67.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.16 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $60.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $272.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.09 million to $276.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $298.89 million, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $304.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.72. 2,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,273. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.86 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,140. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

