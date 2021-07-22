Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Post $0.75 EPS

Analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Power Integrations by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 122,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Power Integrations by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.