Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.32. CoreSite Realty also reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of COR stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.01. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

