Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce $22.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.19 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $96.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $107.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $203.59 million, with estimates ranging from $130.56 million to $259.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,496. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

