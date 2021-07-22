Brokerages Expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.06. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.92.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,994,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 25.43. 11,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 27.63. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

