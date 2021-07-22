Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.34. Heritage Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTG traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,013. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

