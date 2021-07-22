Brokerages Expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sun Life Financial.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

SLF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,049 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,640 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,514 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. 3,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.