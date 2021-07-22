Brokerages Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Trevena posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trevena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

In other Trevena news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 149.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 863,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trevena by 31.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 840,534 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Trevena by 169.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trevena by 24.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 274,471 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,025. The company has a market capitalization of $259.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.76.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

