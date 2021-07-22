Brokerages Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Brokerages expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.03. TTEC posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TTEC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TTEC by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $101.90. 993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

