Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $48.00

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $56.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

