Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $48.00

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.45.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
NASDAQ AMCX opened at $56.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08.
In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
